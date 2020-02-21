Sudan: Over SDG 11 Millions From Banks in Support of Cleanup Campaign

Khartoum — Wali of Khartoum State Gen. Ahmed Abdoon received 11 million and 600 pounds as contribution from Sudanese banks in support of cleanup campaign being waged by Khartoum State to remove waste heaps from quarters and markets.

Having met with Steering Committee of the Sudanese Banks Union Thursday, Wali of Khartoum State lauded interaction of the Sudanese banks with national issues and initiatives launched by the State on provision of necessary services which requires official and people concerted efforts.

Gen. Abdoon said the State is working to increase number of vehicles operating in health sanitation and setting up of several medium stations and garbage to lessen the cost of operation.

He added that the State is facing a number of challenges in areas of environment and health.

Chairman of the Banks Union Steering Committee Dr Taha Al-Tayeb underlined readiness oaf Sudanese banks to support the State Government's plans and programs on enhancement of service provision.

He disclosed that 25 out of 37 banks have contributed to the first batch of support provided Khartoum State's projects of health sanitation.