Gambia: Statement Needed From the Executive On Gas Oil Shortage

20 February 2020
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Governance is about accountability. The state has to inform the citizenry what is going on. It first started with serious load shedding regarding electricity. Speculation was rife that Karpower had to shut down a generator due to mechanical fault. It took quite a while before Mr Pierre Sylva of Nawec spoke on radio to confirm what was already being spread by the population. This type of information gap at crucial times undermines public confidence in public institutions.

Interestingly enough the seeming shortage of gas oil is posing the same challenge. One is not clear whether the problem lies with a number of stations or is nationwide as Foroyaa receives report after report on shortage from various stations.

It is therefore important for the state to be the first informer of the population on all issues of national concern. A state that waits for the media to find out the causes of problems cannot be seen to be proactive. Such a state cannot do away with rumours. We hope that the public will be informed what is responsible for the present gas oil shortage.

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Foroyaa

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenyans Eating Toxic Fish From China
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah
Speculation as Murder-Accused PM Thabane a No-Show at Court
Victoria, Africa's Largest Fresh Water Lake, is Choking in Filth

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.