Central African Republic: State Minister for Foreign Affairs Affirms Importance of Peace in Central African Republic

Khartoum — The State Minister for Foreign Affairs, Omer Gamar-Eddin, affirmed that peace in the Central African Republic is important for boosting the peace and stability in Sudan due to the social ties and co-existence between the peoples in the two sister countries.

This came during his meeting Thursday with the mediation delegation of the Central African Republic, headed by the Special Representative of the Chairperson of the African Union Commission for Central Africa and Central Africa Region, the representative of the Economic Community of the Central African States to Bangui and the Ambassador of Sudan to Bangui, Ambassador Abdul-Raouf Amer.

The delegation expressed appreciation of the African Union to the efforts of Sudan in boosting the peace process in the Central African Republic.

Members of the delegation indicated that their visit to Sudan comes in the context of the mediation efforts to contain the dispute at Beraw area announcing that they have succeeded to reach cease-fire at the area and to ensure the readiness of FPRCE movement to cooperate with the UN mission and all the concerned parties for achieving peace at this area.