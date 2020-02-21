Sudan: SPA and QNA Directors Send Congratulatory Messages to SUNA Manager

The General Manager of Sudan News Agency (SUNA), Mohamed Abdul-Hamid, Thursday received two congratulatory message from the President of the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), Abdallah bin Fahad Al-Hussain, and the Director of Qatar News Agency (QNA),Yousif Ibrahim Al-Maliki, on the occasion of his appointment as the General director of SUNA.

Meanwhile, the SUNA General Manager, Mohamed Abdul-Hamid, sent message of thanks to the General Secretary of the Federation of Arab News Agencies (FANA), Dr, Farid Ayar, in response to his congratulatory message on his appointment.