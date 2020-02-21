Sudan: SPA and QNA Directors Send Congratulatory Messages to SUNA Manager

20 February 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

The General Manager of Sudan News Agency (SUNA), Mohamed Abdul-Hamid, Thursday received two congratulatory message from the President of the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), Abdallah bin Fahad Al-Hussain, and the Director of Qatar News Agency (QNA),Yousif Ibrahim Al-Maliki, on the occasion of his appointment as the General director of SUNA.

Meanwhile, the SUNA General Manager, Mohamed Abdul-Hamid, sent message of thanks to the General Secretary of the Federation of Arab News Agencies (FANA), Dr, Farid Ayar, in response to his congratulatory message on his appointment.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenyans Eating Toxic Fish From China
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah
Speculation as Murder-Accused PM Thabane a No-Show at Court
Victoria, Africa's Largest Fresh Water Lake, is Choking in Filth

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.