South Sudan: Sudan Extends Military Support to South Sudan Defence Forces

Juba — A Sudanese plane carrying military assistance from Sudan to the Republic of South Sudan Thursday arrived in Juba through a directive of the President of the Transitional Sovereign Council, Lt. Gen. Abdul-Fattah Al-Burhan.

The assistance came as part of Sudan support to implementation of the security arrangements which were stipulated in South Sudan peace agreement.

Sudan Deputy Ambassador to Juba, Jamal Malik, said in a press statement that the assistance that arrived in Juba on Thursday included 15,000 military uniforms out of the total of 50,000 pieces of uniform, adding that the remaining quantity will arrive successfully IN jUBA.

He said that the military uniforms are assigned for the special forces for protection of important personalities.

The representative of South Sudan Defence Forces, Maj. Gen. Deng Kor, has appreciated the assistance sent by the Transitional Sovereign Council, indicating that this support affirms firmness of the relations between Sudan and South Sudan.