South Sudan: Sudan Extends Military Support to South Sudan Defence Forces

20 February 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Juba — A Sudanese plane carrying military assistance from Sudan to the Republic of South Sudan Thursday arrived in Juba through a directive of the President of the Transitional Sovereign Council, Lt. Gen. Abdul-Fattah Al-Burhan.

The assistance came as part of Sudan support to implementation of the security arrangements which were stipulated in South Sudan peace agreement.

Sudan Deputy Ambassador to Juba, Jamal Malik, said in a press statement that the assistance that arrived in Juba on Thursday included 15,000 military uniforms out of the total of 50,000 pieces of uniform, adding that the remaining quantity will arrive successfully IN jUBA.

He said that the military uniforms are assigned for the special forces for protection of important personalities.

The representative of South Sudan Defence Forces, Maj. Gen. Deng Kor, has appreciated the assistance sent by the Transitional Sovereign Council, indicating that this support affirms firmness of the relations between Sudan and South Sudan.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenyans Eating Toxic Fish From China
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah
Victoria, Africa's Largest Fresh Water Lake, is Choking in Filth
Lesotho Leader Thabane to be Charged with Murdering His Wife

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.