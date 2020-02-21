South Africa: Dithering Mantashe Keeps SA On Course for the Rocks

opinion

Minerals and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe has a terrible case of 'plan continuation bias', with the result that South Africa remains reliant on a dirty, unstable, unpredictable, polluting fleet of electricity generators.

I recently listened to a podcast by economist and journalist Tim Harford that discussed how a captain's inability to consider changing the direction of his ship resulted in the destruction of the 300m oil tanker, the Torey Canyon.

The narrator labelled the problem as 'plan continuation bias'. This is defined as an unconscious cognitive bias to continue with the original plan in spite of changing conditions. In other words, people have a tendency to persist with a course of action that is no longer viable. In the Torey Canyon's case, the captain persisted in following a route that resulted in his ship running on to the rocks.

South Africa's Minister of Minerals and Energy, Gwede Mantashe, seems to have a severe case of plan continuation bias when it comes to energy supply. Any doubts that Eskom had severe operational challenges were banished during Phakamani Hadebe's time as CEO of Eskom.

Hadebe arrived intending to financially stabilise Eskom. Instead, he found himself dealing with a massive maintenance backlog that...