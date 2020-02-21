Rwanda Recalls Kenyan-Made Antibiotic Over Quality

20 February 2020
The East African (Nairobi)
By Arafat Mugabo

Rwanda has recalled two batches of the Azithromycin antibiotic imported from Kenya following multiple complaints from users.

The antibiotic is used to treat bacterial infections such as bronchitis and pneumonia; sexually transmitted diseases; as well as infections of the ears, lungs, skin and throat.

It is manufactured by Laboratory and Allied Ltd.

The Rwanda Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) banned the Azithromycin dry suspension 200 mg/5ml (Zerocin) with batch number 74346 of 05/2019 and expiry date of April 2021 and another batch number 74261 of 04/2019, with the expiry date of March 2021.

"The powder of azithromycin dry suspension 200 mg/5ml (Zerocin) was found with effects of powder caking which make reconstitution hard," Dr Charles Karangwa, the acting director-general of Rwanda FDA, said in a statement.

This comes just four months after Rwanda recalled Paracetamol Suspension 120 mg/5ml (Toto-moL®) - also imported from Kenya - on grounds of quality. The Paracetamol Suspension was made for children.

The FDA also instructed all importers, medical stores, pharmacies and hospitals to stop distribution of the drug and return the remaining stock to their suppliers within five working days.

Read the original article on East African.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The East African. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: East African

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenyans Eating Toxic Fish From China
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah
Victoria, Africa's Largest Fresh Water Lake, is Choking in Filth
Secretary of State Pompeo Concludes Whirlwind 3-Stop African Tour

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.