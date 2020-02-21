Gambia: I Will Do My Utmost to Win the Tourney - Coach Sanneh

20 February 2020
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Kebba Af Touray

Malamin Sanneh, head Coach of Bantunding FC, has assured that he will do his utmost to win the Wuli East Tourney.

Sanneh said this in a post-match interview following his side's shocking 1-0 defeat to Kolli Kunda FC.

He regarded the encounter as tough, adding that it was their first time of meeting their opponent's team in the nawettan.

He decried: "I have done my preparations to win the match, but it was bad day for us."

He complained against the referee's decision to deny his team of a penalty on two occasions.

He said: "All this is about football and our aim in this nawettan, is to foster peace and unity in the District."

He added: "I will face Briffu in the next match which will not be an easy game. However, we will continue giving all our best to the game to reciprocate our today's loss."

