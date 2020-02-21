Gambia: I Will Do My Utmost to Win the Tourney - Coach Sanneh

Malamin Sanneh, head Coach of Bantunding FC, has assured that he will do his utmost to win the Wuli East Tourney.

Sanneh said this in a post-match interview following his side's shocking 1-0 defeat to Kolli Kunda FC.

He regarded the encounter as tough, adding that it was their first time of meeting their opponent's team in the nawettan.

He decried: "I have done my preparations to win the match, but it was bad day for us."

He complained against the referee's decision to deny his team of a penalty on two occasions.

He said: "All this is about football and our aim in this nawettan, is to foster peace and unity in the District."

He added: "I will face Briffu in the next match which will not be an easy game. However, we will continue giving all our best to the game to reciprocate our today's loss."