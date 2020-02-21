Gambia: 7 Players Suspended in Gambia's Leagues

Seven players are set to serve suspensions for discipline.

Brikama United's Malick Sambou is the sole man from the first division to get punished.

The ace incurred the disciplinary committee wrath for yellow cards accumulation.

Consequently, he is expected to miss the West Coast Region-based league champions' next fixture.

In the second tier, seven players are also being punished for a similar offence -card accumulation namely Matarr Gaye from Steve Biko, Bakary N Touray of Falcons, B4U Kiang West's Ansu Camara and Yusupha Kambi , Ablie Jallow of Red Hawks.

Bubacarr Bojang of Jam City is the seventh man to have been punished.