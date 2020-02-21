Gambia: 7 Players Suspended in Gambia's Leagues

20 February 2020
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Sulayman Bah

Seven players are set to serve suspensions for discipline.

Brikama United's Malick Sambou is the sole man from the first division to get punished.

The ace incurred the disciplinary committee wrath for yellow cards accumulation.

Consequently, he is expected to miss the West Coast Region-based league champions' next fixture.

In the second tier, seven players are also being punished for a similar offence -card accumulation namely Matarr Gaye from Steve Biko, Bakary N Touray of Falcons, B4U Kiang West's Ansu Camara and Yusupha Kambi , Ablie Jallow of Red Hawks.

Bubacarr Bojang of Jam City is the seventh man to have been punished.

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Foroyaa

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenyans Eating Toxic Fish From China
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah
Victoria, Africa's Largest Fresh Water Lake, is Choking in Filth
Secretary of State Pompeo Concludes Whirlwind 3-Stop African Tour

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.