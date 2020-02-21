Gambia: We Will Improve On Scoring - Coach Danjo

Mamadi Danjo head coach of Kolli Kunda FC insists they will improve on their scoring techniques.

Danjo said this yesterday in a post-match interview shortly after his team's astonishing 1-0 win over Bantunding FC in the ongoing Wuli East Tourney.

Danjo decried the inability of his boys to properly execute their numerous chances into goals to enable them win with a bigger margin.

He stressed: "We will improve on our scoring at training grounds".

"Our today's victory came as culmination of our pre-match preparations and training, further solidify by the spirit of unity," he noted.

He added: "We were also motivated by the fact that we are natives of Wuli and for that reason, we don't want to be left out of the nawettan."

The tourney, he said, will further promote friendship and relations amongst the players and by extension, the participating villages.

"I have the strong belief that my team has the potential to win the tourney as we are in good shape," coach Danjo said.