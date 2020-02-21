Liberia: I Did Not Buy Arms for Charles Taylor

21 February 2020
The New Dawn (Monrovia)

Businessman turned politician Benoni Urey on Wednesday February 19, denied allegations that he used the Bureau of Maritime money to buy arms and ammunition for jailed former President Charles Taylor during the country's brutal civil war.

"I Benoni Urey will never buy arms and ammunition to kill my people," he roared during a press conference here. He described the long held speculation as total rumor saying people are in the habits of saying things they know nothing about.Mr. Urey served as Maritime Commissioner under former President Taylor and has been accused of bankrolling the war through the maritime fund.

He is currently the political leader of the All Liberian Party or ALP, a party which is part of an Alliance of four political parties that seek to unseat President George Weah in 2023.

He was placed on sanction and travel bans for many years but was later removed following series of investigations that found him posing less of a threat to the peace of Liberia.

"When I left Maritime, I was audited and investigated for almost 15 years by Homeland Security (United States) and they found nothing on me" a self-feeling vindicated Urey explained.

Mr. Urey said what he remembered was the purchasing of two ex-military helicopters for use by the police and the Presidential Security force Special Security Service or SSS now referred to as the Executive Protection Service or EPS.

He explain how

"I got a letter from the Finance Minister authorizing me to instruct the Agent (Liberia Shipping and Corporate Registry or LISCR) to transfer USD630, 000 to buy two helicopters MI-3 for the use of the police and SSS-François Massaquoi died in one. They were Ex-military helicopters.

When I got the instruction, I wrote my Comptroller and I said by directive of the President through the Finance Minister, you are hereby instructed to instruct the Agent to transfer this amount. So when this guy (Homeland Security Agent) came he asked me-Mr. Urey did you ever transferred money to buy arms and ammunition I said no, He said what about e-military helicopter, I said yes. The guy pulled out the letter and said, yes its true, I thought you would have lied and I said what is there to lie about."

Meanwhile, Urey said he left 30 million in Maritime's account when the late Charles Gyude Bryant took over during the interim government arrangement after Taylor was forced into exile.

He said former president Taylor at one point in time requested the money and he refused. He said the 30m included profit accrued from USD305, 000 investment in EMULSAT, a satellite use for shipping navigation device at the time. He said that investment was done thru John Morlu Sr. -Write Othello B. Garblah

Read the original article on New Dawn.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Dawn

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenyans Eating Toxic Fish From China
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Speculation as Murder-Accused PM Thabane a No-Show at Court
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah
South Sudan Leaders Meet, Agree on Transitional Govt

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.