Liberia: Licosses Graduates 45 Teachers in Maryland

21 February 2020
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By Jonathan Browne

The Licosses Mobile Teacher's Training college branch in Pleebo District, Maryland County, southeast Liberia graduates 45 teachers in general education.

Sixteen of the graduates were awarded "B" Certificates while the rest received "C" Certificates during the ceremony which is the fourth graduation program of the institution since it was established in 2015.

Licosses College is the only privately-run teacher's college in Liberia, providing general education discipline to the public.

The county coordinator of Licosses, Tuomo Y. Hoto says, the institution has graduated over 250 teachers since 2015, who are now contributing to the education sector in both public and private schools across the country, including River Gee and Grand Kru counties, respectively.

The college had been offering "C" Certificate for the past there years, but has been encouraged by the government to include 'A' and 'B' certificate programs.

Meanwhile, the graduates commend the administration of Licosses for the knowledge impacted in them and promise to make use of the knowledge acquired during their studies the institution.

Read the original article on New Dawn.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Dawn

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenyans Eating Toxic Fish From China
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Speculation as Murder-Accused PM Thabane a No-Show at Court
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah
South Sudan Leaders Meet, Agree on Transitional Govt

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.