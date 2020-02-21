Liberia: Licosses Graduates 45 Teachers in Maryland

The Licosses Mobile Teacher's Training college branch in Pleebo District, Maryland County, southeast Liberia graduates 45 teachers in general education.

Sixteen of the graduates were awarded "B" Certificates while the rest received "C" Certificates during the ceremony which is the fourth graduation program of the institution since it was established in 2015.

Licosses College is the only privately-run teacher's college in Liberia, providing general education discipline to the public.

The county coordinator of Licosses, Tuomo Y. Hoto says, the institution has graduated over 250 teachers since 2015, who are now contributing to the education sector in both public and private schools across the country, including River Gee and Grand Kru counties, respectively.

The college had been offering "C" Certificate for the past there years, but has been encouraged by the government to include 'A' and 'B' certificate programs.

Meanwhile, the graduates commend the administration of Licosses for the knowledge impacted in them and promise to make use of the knowledge acquired during their studies the institution.