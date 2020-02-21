Liberia: Several Drug Suspects Arrested in Maryland

The Liberia Drugs Enforcement Service or LDEA has arrested several suspected drugs dealers, including a notorious ringleader aka, 'VIP' following a day-long ghetto raid in Pleebo District, Maryland County.

LDEA detachment commander for Maryland Joseph Taggedine, who made the disclosure, said it was a joint security operation, comprising the Liberia National Police and the Liberia Immigration Services led by the LDEA both on the outskirt and the central of Pleebo.

Commander Taggedine disclosed huge quantities of harmful substances were seized during the raid.

He said those arrested are in police custody at the Harper Charge of Quarter, facing preliminary investigation and if found liable, would be forwarded for trial.

Commander Taggedine further said the move is consistent with LDEA's statutory mandate to lead the fight against drugs usage abuse in the country.

He added that more attraction is being placed on Pleebo due to the number of criminal cases reported in the district.

Meanwhile, the LDEA detachment commander lauds effort of community watch forum in Pleebo for the level of work, and called on citizens to report cases of people involve in abuse of narcotics and other harmful substances.