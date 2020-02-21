Liberia: Several Drug Suspects Arrested in Maryland

21 February 2020
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By Jonathan Browne

The Liberia Drugs Enforcement Service or LDEA has arrested several suspected drugs dealers, including a notorious ringleader aka, 'VIP' following a day-long ghetto raid in Pleebo District, Maryland County.

LDEA detachment commander for Maryland Joseph Taggedine, who made the disclosure, said it was a joint security operation, comprising the Liberia National Police and the Liberia Immigration Services led by the LDEA both on the outskirt and the central of Pleebo.

Commander Taggedine disclosed huge quantities of harmful substances were seized during the raid.

He said those arrested are in police custody at the Harper Charge of Quarter, facing preliminary investigation and if found liable, would be forwarded for trial.

Commander Taggedine further said the move is consistent with LDEA's statutory mandate to lead the fight against drugs usage abuse in the country.

He added that more attraction is being placed on Pleebo due to the number of criminal cases reported in the district.

Meanwhile, the LDEA detachment commander lauds effort of community watch forum in Pleebo for the level of work, and called on citizens to report cases of people involve in abuse of narcotics and other harmful substances.

Read the original article on New Dawn.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Dawn

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenyans Eating Toxic Fish From China
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Speculation as Murder-Accused PM Thabane a No-Show at Court
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah
South Sudan Leaders Meet, Agree on Transitional Govt

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.