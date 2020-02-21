Kenya: Elachi Bars Nairobi MCAs From UAE Visits Over Unpaid Sh2.4 Million Legal Fees

Nairobi — Nairobi County Assembly Speaker Beatrice Elachi Thursday advised Members of the County Assembly against travelling to the United Arab Emirates over an unsettled Sh2.4 million debt incurred in 2019.

Elachi said she was in receipt of a claim of outstanding legal fees amounting to USD 23,500 from lawyer Abdulla bin Hatem who demanded the payment on behalf of his client, The Birmingham Leadership Development Centre, citing a judgement by a Dubai court.

"Members are advised to cease any official travel or otherwise to the United Arab Emirates or transit as the Assembly Service Board addresses the issue," she said.

The lawyer gave the case reference as No. 656/2019 and 1952/2019.

Speaker Elachi said she had received the letter on February 8, 2020 from Abdullah Mohammed Rasoul Alharmoodi Advocates and Legal Consultants.

"The said suit was applied as a result of Mr. Jacob Ngwele's failure to settle the payment owed to The Birmingham Leadership Development Center without clear reasons," said Elachi.

She told members to await the completion of inquiries into the matter to unravel the circumstances that led to the unexplained legal claims.

The suit followed claims that the then Assembly Clerk Jacob Ngwele didn't settle payments, after The Birmingham Leadership Development Center (TBLDC) invited MCAs to Dubai for a training program in 2018.

Elachi also directed an Ad Hoc committee to expedite its inquiries to enable relevant enforcement agencies to act on the matter.

Ngwele however dismissed the claims saying that all payments were done.

"Those are fraudster Nigerians and Kenyans extorting the County for money we have paid all our bills in Dubai and they threaten you with court cases," said Ngwele.

He shared receipts with Capital FM News, indicating the Assembly paid Sh1.2 million which was the initial payment for services to Nairobi County Assembly.