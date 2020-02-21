Kenya: Wazito Plot Tusker Downfall at Ruaraka

Wazito have promised to upset second-placed Tusker when the two teams clash in a Kenyan Premier League (KPL) match slated for Sunday at Ruaraka grounds.

Both teams have picked four points from their last two matches and will be looking to continue their impressive runs. Tusker, who lie second on 41 points, four adrift of league leaders Gor Mahia, remain firmly in the title race while Wazito are aiming to finish in a respectable position after recovering from a poor start to the season.

Wazito drew 1-1 with Kakamega Homeboyz before beating Western Stima 2-1. On the other hand, Tusker were held to a 1-1 draw by Ulinzi Stars before edging AFC Leopards 1-0 at Afraha Stadium two weeks ago.

While Tusker didn't register for the Betway Cup this season, Wazito were in action last weekend beating Egerton University 1-0.

The recent positive run by the moneybags has left coach Stewart Hall optimistic of beating Tusker but he allayed fears about the state of Ruaraka grounds.

"We have been training hard and the worst result we expect against them is a draw but their field is in a bad state and the worst in KPL. We have won our last games in the league and Betway Cup, that is a trend that we must maintain to move upwards in the league," said Hall.

The Briton said the turnaround in fortunes has been brought about by gelling of nine new players acquired during the January transfer window.

"Isuza, Sikhayi and the foreign players have started showing their worth and we have every belief they will steer us to a better position in the table. I have told my players to be confident whenever we are playing top teams so as to get a good result," added Hall.

Wazito are 13th with 15 points. A win will see them remain 13th even if 12th-placed Kariobangi Sharks lose to Western Stima at Moi Stadium in Kisumu.