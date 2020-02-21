Kenya: Suspected Al-Shabaab Torch Reservist's Home in Garissa

21 February 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Farhiya Hussein

An unknown number of suspected Al-Shabaab militants attacked Sangailu area, Ijara Sub-County in Garissa, where they torched a police reservist's home.

The incident, reported to have happened on Thursday night at around 9 pm, was confirmed by Regional Commissioner Nick Ndalana.

No casualties were reported from the attack.

"They managed to torch down one police reservist house but the attackers were repulsed immediately," said Mr Ndalana.

It comes just a day after a Moyale Raha bus headed to Nairobi from Mandera was attacked by suspected Al-Shabaab militants and sprayed with bullets.

At least three passengers were killed in the attack which occurred at Sarman area in Mandera North County.

The terror group has increasingly targeted police reservists, with this being the fourth such attack reported this month.

Mr Ndalana previously said that the militants are now targeting National Police Reservists (NPRs) because they believe they are providing intelligence to security agencies on their whereabouts.

Just last week, Suspected Al-Shabaab attackers torched shops and three homes belonging to NPRs in Sangailu on February 13.

According to police reports, the attackers first abducted two people, a father and son, and used them to identify the reservists' houses before later releasing 80-year-old Mohammed Bashir Mursal. His son, Abdi Mohammed, is said to still be missing.

Earlier this month, an 80-year-old man was killed after suspected Shabaab militants attacked Sangole Village in Ijara Sub-County.

The old man's son was an NPR, and he was killed as "punishment" to the son for working with security forces.

