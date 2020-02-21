Zimbabwe: Govt Reverses Zimsec Exam Fee Hike After Public Outcry

19 February 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Ndatenda Njanike

Government has reversed its recent increase in examination fees for Ordinary and Advanced Level following a public outcry over the hike.

The fees had been pegged as;

ORDINARY LEVEL PER SUBJECT -

School Candidates ZWL$190.00

Private Candidates ZWL$190.00

Extra-Territorial Candidates ZWL$443.00

A' LEVEL

School Candidates ZWL$351.00

Private Candidates ZWL$351.00

Communication Skills ZWL$324.00

Extra-Territorial Candidates ZWL$716.00

Addressing a press conference Wednesday, Minister of Primary and Secondary Education Cain Mathema informed all stakeholders to disregard the circular which was released detailing the 2020 examination fees.

"The Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education would like to inform parents and guardians that following further representations, the recently released circular on the 2020 examination fees has been cancelled with immediate effect," he said.

The Minister added that new fees will be announced after further consultations have been made and that parents and guardians will continue to pay the old fees approved in 2015.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenyans Eating Toxic Fish From China
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah
Victoria, Africa's Largest Fresh Water Lake, is Choking in Filth
Lesotho Leader Thabane to be Charged with Murdering His Wife

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.