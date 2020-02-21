South Africa: Gold Miner Village Main Reef On Verge of Collapse, Putting 7,000 Jobs At Risk, Document Shows

4 February 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ed Stoddard

The price of gold is going through the roof, but South African gold producer Village Main Reef is on the verge of financial collapse with more than 7,000 jobs at risk, according to an internal document obtained by Business Maverick.

Village Main Reef (VMR) is in serious trouble. An internal document from late January 2020, circulated to staff, paints a bleak picture of chronic capital shortages and a board that is about to throw in the towel. The company did not respond to repeated requests by Business Maverick for comment.

The note from CEO Owen O'Brien said the company had been hoping to list in Hong Kong but a decision was taken in late December 2019 to postpone because of a poor financial and production performance, Eskom stage 6 load shedding, and an accident at Tau Lekoa mine that killed four workers. One source said that incident had spooked investors who were considering sinking $150-million into the company.

"Due to the listing not taking place we don't have funds," the document says. "In 2019 we incurred a R664-million loss ... As a result of these continuous losses, the board indicated they could no longer fund VMR."

It also pointedly notes...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

