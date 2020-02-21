South Africa: Dudu Myeni's Unlawful Security Tactics and Dodgy SAA Auditing Exposed

analysis

The Zondo Commission is hearing its last week of testimony related to SAA, and the misconduct of former board chair Dudu Myeni continues to take prominence.

Testifying in camera before the Zondo Commission, a State Security Agency (SSA) member identified only as Mr Y told the inquiry how SSA resources were used to provide personal protection to "people who could be seen as supporters of former president Jacob Zuma... who wouldn't be eligible for protection from the South African Police Service".

Among the beneficiaries of this unlawful protection: controversial former SAA board chair Dudu Myeni.

Mr Y explained to the commission that if Myeni had believed she required personal protection, the usual protocol would have been for her to approach SSA security advisers allocated to SAA, who would have carried out an assessment of her security needs. But no such request was made.

"We have found no paperwork that would indicate a request or an instruction [to provide Myeni with security]," Mr Y said.

He added that Myeni's SSA-deployed bodyguards had only become public knowledge after the release of the high-level review panel report into the SSA. The panel was established by President Cyril Ramaphosa in June 2018 and chaired...