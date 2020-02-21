South Africa: Guess Who's Coming to South Africa? Cardi B! Screams!

Photo: CardiB/Twitter
Screenshot of Cardi B announcing her Mzansi's performance.
21 February 2020
allAfrica.com
By Melody Chironda

Cape Town — Cardi B fever has already hit Mzansi.

The multi award-winning rapper is set to take the stage at the TicketPro Dome in Johannesburg on 12 June 2020 as she will headline the 2020 edition of the hip-hop culture festival Castle Lite Unlocks.

"We couldn't be more excited to reveal the multi-award winning hit-maker, Cardi B as this year's headliner," said Castle Lite Brand Director, Silke Bucker.

A-list stars such as Drake, J Cole, Chance the Rapper, Kanye West, Travis Scott, Post Malone and Meek Mill have performed at the festival over the past decade.

Tagged:
