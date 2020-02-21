South Africa: Ramaphosa's Reply - Achievements, Hope, an Apology - and the 'Treason of Apartheid Denialism'

analysis

In a business-like reply to a bruising parliamentary SONA2020 debate, President Cyril Ramaphosa re-emphasised no land grabs would be allowed, Eskom would be restored financially and operationally -- and the National Health Insurance was central to a healthy South Africa.

Over some 50 minutes on Thursday, President Cyril Ramaphosa traversed, again, his administration's agenda of hope and action, and the progress despite challenges. His targeted optics were those of a statesman, rising above what had been a deeply divisive and often callous debate in Parliament on the State of the Nation Address (SONA) he had delivered a week earlier.

"(The debate) has at times also demonstrated the divisions that exist across our land and body politic. No matter how fiercely we debate... we remain united in our desire for a better future for all the people of our country. And this I find heartwarming."

Recital of the Constitution's preamble that recognises past injustices and future aspirations, became the platform for dismissing insinuations that the ANC was tolerant of apartheid, or any such sentiments after the EFF made much of the presence of former deputy president and apartheid's last president, FW de Klerk, in the public gallery during SONA2020.

"Apartheid was...