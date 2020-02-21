Sudan: Council of Ministers Issues Statement On Thursday Demonstrations

21 February 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Council of Ministers issued a statement in the early hours of Friday on the demonstrations that took place in the capital, Khartoum, on Thursday.

The council stressed the government observation for the right to demonstrate and to right to assembly and that the partners of the transitional period are keen to respect the right of the masses to peacefully express their views and positions.

The Council of Ministers has strongly condemned the excessive use of force against the demonstrators, which resulted in various injuries.

The Council of Ministers said an investigation is being opened in the events to hold the perpetrators accountable.

The Council of Ministers assured that the right of the people to peaceful expression is respected, including the organization of marches and processions, and at the same time it calls on the people to be aware about plots by some forces that want to infiltrate into these peaceful marches and exploit them for stirring confusion, violence and chaos.

The statement stressed that the transitional governing bodies would do their utmost to ensure the right of the people to express their stands and opinions peacefully and to protect the peaceful marches and processions expressing the legitimate demands of the people.

