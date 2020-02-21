Zimbabwe: Bona Surprises Mom Grace With Brand New Merc As Valentine's Gift

21 February 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Munashe Makuwe

Bona Mugabe Chikore, daughter to late former President Robert Mugabe recently surprised her mother, Grace with a brand-new Mercedes Benz Valentine's gift to thank the ex-First Lady for raising her.

"Bought my mom a gift for valentines. Makandirera mukandichengeta, you deserve to be happy love you AMAI.THANK YOU JEHOVA" Bona posted on her Instagram with the picture of the new car which had ribbons around it.

The once controversial First Lady has not made any public appearances or given any form of interviews after the passing on of her husband September last year.

She was back in the news recently when she was taken to court for allegedly confiscating a truck belonging to Sun Marine Shipping (Private) Limited company.

The vehicle had delivered some goods at the former first family's fairy business some six years ago.

