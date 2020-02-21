Namibia: 274 Women Screened for Cervical Cancer At Lüderitz

The health ministry, in its quest to fight cervical cancer, has screened 274 women at Lüderitz since the inception of the Visual Inspection of the Cervix with Acetic Acid (VIA) technique programme in August last year.

Lüderitz State Hospital senior medical officer Dr Ali Mbuyi, revealed the statistics at the two-day cervical testing campaign at the coastal town last week.

According to him, 25 of the women tested, were treated to remove pre-cancerous cells.

"These women still need regular screening to check that pre-cancerous cells do not grow," he noted, saying the VIA programme was saving lives every day.

Between 2008 and 2018, cervical cancer, which is the second leading cause of cancer-related deaths according to the ministry of health, has claimed the lives of 572 women in Namibia.

Speaking at the cervical screening campaign, Lüderitz mayor Brigitte Frederick said cervical cancer deaths in the country are increasing whilst the disease is preventable and can be treated if detected early.

She urged local women to make use of the services available by getting tested.

A total of 261 women were tested and 18 were treated for pre-cancerous cells during the two-day cervical cancer campaign which was sponsored by Rotary Club Lüderitz.

Local rotarian Susan Ndjaleka called for collective efforts against cervical cancer

"We can only address these challenges by working together on straightening health systems," she added.

Cervical cancer is caused by the human papilloma virus (HPV). According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), cervical cancer is the fourth most frequent cancer in women with an estimated 570 000 new cases in 2018 representing 6,6% of all female cancers. Approximately 90% of deaths from cervical cancer occurred in low-and middle-income countries. The high mortality rate from cervical cancer globally could be reduced through a comprehensive approach that includes prevention, early diagnosis, effective screening and treatment programmes. There are currently vaccines that protect against common cancer-causing types of the human papilloma virus and can significantly reduce the risk of cervical cancer.

The WHO says particularly in countries where screening programmes are not available, diagnosing cervical cancer at an early stage and providing access to effective treatment can significantly improve the likelihood of survival.

Healthline.com says that symptoms associated with cervical cancer include abnormal bleeding, such as bleeding between menstrual periods after sex, after a pelvic exam, or after menopause, abnormal discharge, urinating more frequently, pelvic pain and painful urination.