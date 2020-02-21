Namibia: Lüderitz Port Gains Momentum

The Trans-Oranje Corridor route that links the port of Lüderitz to the regional trade network has experienced tremendous growth, leading to the port cargo volumes increasing to more than 800 000 tonnes per annum.

This is according to the information obtained from the marketing specialist at the port, Cecile Kamupingene.

The Trans-Oranje Corridor is a tarred road linking the ports of Walvis Bay and Lüderitz with the Northern Cape province of South Africa.

"Exceptional clientele service offered by the port of Lüderitz's operational team, with a world-class record of moving more than 10 000 tonnes per day, has culminated in more mining houses knocking at its door to use the port," said Kamupingene, Namport's marketing specialist at Lüderitz.

According to him, the port's current volume has increased from 600 000 tonnes per annum to more than 800 000 tonnes and the port expects this trend to continue.

Apart from this, he said Debmarine Namibia is gradually relocating operations to Lüderitz from Port Nolloth, South Africa, and, as a result, an increase in activities inside the port is also noticeable.

The port has also recorded a significant increase in passenger vessel calls at the harbour town, which directly speaks to an increase in tourism activities.

Local taxi and tour bus operators are also capitalising on these opportunities by transporting tourists to heritage sites around the town such as Kolmanskop and the ever-popular Diaz Point.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In the 2019/20 financial year, the port of Lüderitz has so far received eight passenger vessels and is expecting eight more compared to only 10 vessels that docked during the previous financial year.

"We anticipate a very good year through collaborations and synergy among all stakeholders within the logistics industry for us to attain our ultimate goal of being a logistics hub in the SADC (Southern African Development Community) region and thus, we will be able to create more employment opportunities for locals and in the same vein create niche industries," Kamupingene further emphasised.

One of the major economic spin-offs that have come with the Trans-Oranje Corridor route is the export of manganese via the Lüderitz port, which started last September with a consignment of 24 000 tonnes.

Since then, there have been four shipments of manganese of about 30 000 tonnes each.

The manganese is transported from Tshipi Borwa Mine in the Northern Cape to the international market via Lüderitz.