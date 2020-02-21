Namibia: Lüderitz Port Gains Momentum

19 February 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Adam Hartman

The Trans-Oranje Corridor route that links the port of Lüderitz to the regional trade network has experienced tremendous growth, leading to the port cargo volumes increasing to more than 800 000 tonnes per annum.

This is according to the information obtained from the marketing specialist at the port, Cecile Kamupingene.

The Trans-Oranje Corridor is a tarred road linking the ports of Walvis Bay and Lüderitz with the Northern Cape province of South Africa.

"Exceptional clientele service offered by the port of Lüderitz's operational team, with a world-class record of moving more than 10 000 tonnes per day, has culminated in more mining houses knocking at its door to use the port," said Kamupingene, Namport's marketing specialist at Lüderitz.

According to him, the port's current volume has increased from 600 000 tonnes per annum to more than 800 000 tonnes and the port expects this trend to continue.

Apart from this, he said Debmarine Namibia is gradually relocating operations to Lüderitz from Port Nolloth, South Africa, and, as a result, an increase in activities inside the port is also noticeable.

The port has also recorded a significant increase in passenger vessel calls at the harbour town, which directly speaks to an increase in tourism activities.

Local taxi and tour bus operators are also capitalising on these opportunities by transporting tourists to heritage sites around the town such as Kolmanskop and the ever-popular Diaz Point.

In the 2019/20 financial year, the port of Lüderitz has so far received eight passenger vessels and is expecting eight more compared to only 10 vessels that docked during the previous financial year.

"We anticipate a very good year through collaborations and synergy among all stakeholders within the logistics industry for us to attain our ultimate goal of being a logistics hub in the SADC (Southern African Development Community) region and thus, we will be able to create more employment opportunities for locals and in the same vein create niche industries," Kamupingene further emphasised.

One of the major economic spin-offs that have come with the Trans-Oranje Corridor route is the export of manganese via the Lüderitz port, which started last September with a consignment of 24 000 tonnes.

Since then, there have been four shipments of manganese of about 30 000 tonnes each.

The manganese is transported from Tshipi Borwa Mine in the Northern Cape to the international market via Lüderitz.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Namibian

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenyans Eating Toxic Fish From China
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah
Speculation as Murder-Accused PM Thabane a No-Show at Court
Victoria, Africa's Largest Fresh Water Lake, is Choking in Filth

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.