Namibia: Windhoek North Murder Suspect Appears in Absentia

Windhoek — A Zimbabwean man, suspected of being involved in the murder of a nine-year-old girl whose charred body was found in a municipal rubbish skip a week ago, has appeared in absentia before a Windhoek court.

Edward Nkata's case was added to the two women who appeared in court last week in connection with the murder of the girl. His case was postponed to 17 April.

Police spokesperson Kauna Shikwambi told the media on Monday that Nkata is still in hospital but has been charged.

Nkata is appearing in connection with the killing of Zimbabwean-born girl Akundaishe Natalie Chipombo, who is alleged to have been assaulted to death.

A post-mortem revealed her death is related to trauma to her head and lower abdomen.

Nkata was involved in a car accident two weeks ago when a police vehicle in which he was being transported back to Windhoek overturned near Otjiwarongo.

Nkata, alongside his wife Caroline Nkata, who resided with Chipombo, tried to flee the country following the girl's murder.

The Nkatas were spotted two Fridays ago dragging a wheelie bin in the eastern direction of Ooievaar Street in the Rhino Park area and a witness felt it was suspicious because it was at the night.

The couple was also caught on municipal surveillance in the area.

Caroline, who appeared in court last week, said she was present when her husband beat Chipombo.

She confessed her husband forced her to accompany him to buy paraffin.

Nkata thereafter disposed of the body and set it alight.

A third suspect, believed to be Chipombo's biological mother and registered nurse Rachel Kureva, was also arrested and appeared in court alongside Nkata last Wednesday, where they were both denied bail. The two women's case was also postponed to 17 April.