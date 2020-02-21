Nigeria: Buratai Expresses Confidence in Troops Ability to End Insurgency

21 February 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, has commended troops of Operation Lafiya Dole (OPLD) for their recent feat in the ongoing counter insurgency operations in the north east.

Buratai also expressed confidence in the ability of the theatre commander, sector commanders and commanding officers as well as the troops to end the war.

The Acting Director, Army Public Relations, Col. Sagir Musa, said that Buratai's congratulatory message and commendations were conveyed in his letter to the Theatre Commander, OPLD, Maj.-Gen. Olusegun Adeniyi on Friday.

Buratai said that the rare display of courage, gallantry and patriotism by the troops and their commanders led to the decimation of the leadership and ranks of the terrorists.

According to him, I have never been so happy and proud of the gallant troops in their concerted efforts of ending the menace of the criminal Boko Haram terrorists' group and ISWAP.

He urged them to continue to dominate the theatre and maintain high professionalism.

The COAS also implored them not to allow the terrorists any breathing space or freedom of action anywhere as they continued to discharge their legitimate duties.

He further thanked them for the renewed efforts that brought more confidence and hope in the troops by Nigerians.

"I foresee that with the renewed zeal, it is just matter of days to end the menace of Boko Haram terrorists and contain their criminality.

"I am more confident now than ever before with your current robust posture that you will end the BHT/ISWAP menace in no distant time," he said.

Buratai re-assured the troops of his continued support and the commitment of President Muhammadu Buhari to provide the needed support for them to end the insurgency.

Vanguard

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenyans Eating Toxic Fish From China
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah
Victoria, Africa's Largest Fresh Water Lake, is Choking in Filth
Lesotho Leader Thabane to be Charged with Murdering His Wife

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.