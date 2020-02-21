Nigeria: Govt Calls for Tolerance, Peaceful Coexistence Among Nigerians

21 February 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)

The Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Mrs Pauline Tallen, has urged Nigerians to love, tolerate and live peacefully with one another.

Tallen made the call on Thursday in Abuja, at the 5th International Conference on Love and Tolerance: tagged "Countering Violent Extremism for Peaceful Coexistence" organised by UFUK Dialogue, a Non-Governmental Organisation.

READ ALSO;Edo 2020: EU tasks politicians on restraint in quests for power

The Minister, who was represented by Princess Jumai Idornije, Special Adviser to the Minister on Technical Matters, said that people needed love and tolerance for unity.

"There is unity in diversity, that is the strength of Nigeria our country, and will forever remain our strength; love and tolerance brought about unity and united families from across the country," she said.

According to her, it is important to appreciate the role women play in countering terrorism.

"They can be real agents of change and will be the best champions both in identifying early signs of radicalisation and addressing such before the individual lose control; they are nearer to the children and their families.

"Appreciating the critical role women play is useful in advocating and developing more targeted effort to counter violent extremism to prevent terrorism and abide in love and tolerance," Tallen said.

Speaking at the event, Dr Ogbonnaya Onu, Minister of Science and Technology who was represented by Prof. P. Onyenkwe, said love is the essence of human life.

"Nigeria is a country of diverse cultures and traditions which can easily be explored for the development of the country.

"Love is such a universal language that requires no physical presence and tolerance is needed," he said.

Speaking in the same vein, Mr Kenneth Okonkwo, a Nollywood Actor, said love is not a choice, but a command.

"Love your neighbour as yourself, your neighbour is not defined; he can be a Christian, Muslim, Hindu but the command is love your neighbour as yourself.

"We are a multi religious nation and you should be able to know who your neighbour is because you are under the commandment of God to love your neighbour as yourself," Okonkwo said.

He added that if Nigeria wants to counter terrorism, the antidote is love, saying "Love is what we need."

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenyans Eating Toxic Fish From China
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah
Victoria, Africa's Largest Fresh Water Lake, is Choking in Filth
Lesotho Leader Thabane to be Charged with Murdering His Wife

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.