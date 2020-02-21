Nigeria: YPP Petitions NASS, Seeks Electoral Reforms, Restructuring

Young Progressives Party, YPP, yesterday, petitioned the National Assembly (NASS) over what it described as the rising poverty in the country, widespread insecurity and political uncertainty.

In a letter to the leadership of the National Assembly, the YPP called for urgent reform of the country's electoral laws, restructuring of the country and rejig of the country's security architecture, stating that these would help address the numerous challenges currently confronting the country.

It said: "We are completely dissatisfied, appalled, embarrassed and woefully disappointed in the manner President Muhammadu Buhari is steering the socio-economic and political ship of our great nation.

"While we do not completely doubt the capacity of President Muhammadu Buhari to deliver good governance, we are however disturbed that his leadership approach coupled with the sycophants around him may not enable him to deliver the Nigeria of our dreams.

"The future is getting bleak with each passing day as Nigerians, especially the youths, are beginning to lose hope in their fatherland. The general perception is that of gloom, sadness and hopelessness with no end in sight anytime soon."

The letter was signed by its National Chairman, Comrade Bishop Amakiri and National Secretary, Comrade Vidiyeno Bamaiyi and was delivered after its National Peace Walk in Abuja, to express its displeasure and also call the attention of critical stakeholders especially the National Assembly on the need for timely intervention.

YPP said: "After painstaking analysis of our socio-economic and political challenges, the Young Progressives Party with a patriotic zeal hereby proffer the following solutions, which if considered and acted upon can solve some if not all our problems and lay the solid foundation upon which we can build.

"To this end, we call for urgent restructuring of the nation because it is the only way out of our present socio-economic woes; urgent electoral reform as that is the only way out of our political & leadership misery and urgent rejig of the current security architecture as it is one of the solutions to the worsening state of insecurity in the country."

The party described as embarrassing and a mockery of Nigeria, the sudden penchant for a protest at the gates of embassies of responsible nations by the leaders of some political parties in Nigeria.

It said: "They have quickly forgotten they are responsible for the current state of the nation while at the same time lacking in foresight to understand that they have the capacity to solve the very problems that may have led to their shameless protest.

"Sadly, we all as citizens just like our leaders are also culpable in this conspiracy of nonchalance that has driven the nation to the precipice. We have the capacity to solve our problems if only we are willing to be involved as citizens to elect visionary leaders while also holding them accountable.

"Our problems are known and the solution lies with President Muhammadu Buhari led APC, the National Assembly and indeed all Nigerians, if only we can summon the political will to act now," YPP said.

Vanguard