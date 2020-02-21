Nigeria: Executive Order No 5, Buhari's Height of Respect for Nigerian Engineers - Onu

Port Harcourt — Nigeria's Minister of Science and Technology, Ogbonnaya Onu has said the creation of Presidential Executive Order No. 5 underscores the measure of respect and value President Mohammadu Buhari places on Nigerian professionals, especially engineers.

Onu yesterday in Port Harcourt, Rivers stat as Chairman of the occasion of investiture of George Chukwulewa Okoroma as the 18th President, Association for Consulting Engineering in Nigeria (ACEN), challenged indigenous engineers to strive to surpass the best in the world.

He said: "The place of engineering in infrastructure development in any nation cannot be over-emphasised", adding that it is the reason Buhari places Nigerian professionals, particularly engineers, at the very heart of nation building through the Executive Order No. 5, issued in 2018.

He said, "The Order stipulates amongst other things, that procuring entities shall give preference to Nigerian companies and firms in the award of contracts, in line with the Public Procurement Act 2007.

"It is therefore an instrument engineers, in deed, all professionals in Nigeria should leverage on to take their rightful place in winning contract bids, thereby contributing not only to the development of engineering infrastructure in the country, but, also, building excellence in local capacity and economic empowerment"