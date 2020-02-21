Nigeria: Rivers State Remains My Top Priority - Wike

21 February 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
Port Harcourt — Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, has reiterated his commitment to the development of the state, saying that Rivers State remains his top priority at all time.

Speaking during a courtesy visit by the leadership of One Million Youths for New Rivers State at Government House, Port Harcourt, yesterday, Wike noted that he was working to place Rivers State at the top.

He said: "My commitment is to Rivers State. My focus is on whatever will make Rivers State to be a leader amongst the comity of states.

"We are working to have a positive impact on the lives of the people of Rivers State. To make sure that we have to protect the interest of Rivers State."

The governor noted that his commitment to Rivers State was beyond political consideration.

"No party is above the interest of Rivers State. Any party without the interest of Rivers State, will not have any connection with me. That does not mean that I don't have the interest of my party, but Rivers State is paramount."

Wike assured youths that many of them will be captured in the next set of appointments by his administration.

He charged the youths to remain loyal and not allow busy body politicians mislead them.

"Loyalty by the stomach is not full loyalty. I urge you to remain faithful to the state. Don't allow busy body politicians to make you do what you are not supposed to do," he said.

He appreciated the contributions of the leadership and membership of the One Million Youths for New Rivers State to his re-election.

He said that the support of the group is in the interest of Rivers State.

