South Africa: Wat Praat Jy? #MotherLanguageDay

21 February 2020
21 February marks International Mother Language Day. What languages do you speak? What does your language mean for your identity?

According to the United Nations:

"Languages, with their complex implications for identity, communication, social integration, education and development, are of strategic importance for people and planet. Yet, due to globalization processes, they are increasingly under threat, or disappearing altogether. When languages fade, so does the world's rich tapestry of cultural diversity. Opportunities, traditions, memory, unique modes of thinking and expression — valuable resources for ensuring a better future — are also lost."

Read the original article on Bush Radio.

