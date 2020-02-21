Nigeria: Facebook Improves Learning Outcomes in Edo

20 February 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Usman A. Bello

Benin — Facebook is working with the Edo State Government to increase access to online training for 2,000 local teachers through Workplace for Good programme.

The programme which improved learning outcomes is also Facebook communication platform meant to transform teams and organisations into connected, empowered and purposeful communities, and used familiar features such as live, video calling, chat, feed and safety check to connect everyone and turn ideas into action.

A statement by Head, Public Policy for Anglophone West Africa on Facebook, Adaora Ikenze, described the partnership as a perfect example of how technology could enhance the knowledge of education for students and teachers.

He said the programme which started early in 2019, now provides free connectivity between a teacher and, at least, four schools, with the assistance from technology support partner, re;Learn, to the Edo State Universal Board of Education (SUBEB).

"According to the Edo Basic Education Transformation Sector (Edo-BEST), 1 in 5 teachers does not receive relevant training to improve learning outcomes in their classrooms. That's why partnerships like this are critical in impacting positive change on classrooms," he said.

He said to bring further connectivity to schools, Facebook also partnered with MainOne and Tizeti to provide fast, affordable, and reliable internet services through its Express Wi-Fi programme.

Chairperson, State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Dr. Joan Osa Oviawe, said Facebook was preparing pupils in the state to compete with their contemporaries not only in Nigeria, but across Africa.

"We have to prepare the Edo child for a competitive world; a world without boundaries where they can build valuable skills for the future and the use of technology and internet access is an important part; she said.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenyans Eating Toxic Fish From China
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah
Victoria, Africa's Largest Fresh Water Lake, is Choking in Filth
Lesotho Leader Thabane to be Charged with Murdering His Wife

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.