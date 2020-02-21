Nigeria: Facebook Improves Learning Outcomes in Edo

Benin — Facebook is working with the Edo State Government to increase access to online training for 2,000 local teachers through Workplace for Good programme.

The programme which improved learning outcomes is also Facebook communication platform meant to transform teams and organisations into connected, empowered and purposeful communities, and used familiar features such as live, video calling, chat, feed and safety check to connect everyone and turn ideas into action.

A statement by Head, Public Policy for Anglophone West Africa on Facebook, Adaora Ikenze, described the partnership as a perfect example of how technology could enhance the knowledge of education for students and teachers.

He said the programme which started early in 2019, now provides free connectivity between a teacher and, at least, four schools, with the assistance from technology support partner, re;Learn, to the Edo State Universal Board of Education (SUBEB).

"According to the Edo Basic Education Transformation Sector (Edo-BEST), 1 in 5 teachers does not receive relevant training to improve learning outcomes in their classrooms. That's why partnerships like this are critical in impacting positive change on classrooms," he said.

He said to bring further connectivity to schools, Facebook also partnered with MainOne and Tizeti to provide fast, affordable, and reliable internet services through its Express Wi-Fi programme.

Chairperson, State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Dr. Joan Osa Oviawe, said Facebook was preparing pupils in the state to compete with their contemporaries not only in Nigeria, but across Africa.

"We have to prepare the Edo child for a competitive world; a world without boundaries where they can build valuable skills for the future and the use of technology and internet access is an important part; she said.