Nigeria: Leverage Technology to Play in 4th Industrial Revolution, MAN Told

19 February 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Emmanuel Elebeke

The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria, (MAN) has been advised to leverage on Smart technology for the country to be a player in the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

The Director General of National Information Technology Development Agency, Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi, gave this advice yesterday in Abuja while delivering his address as the Special Guest at a Conference organised by the Association with the theme "Digital Economy Campaign: Prospect and Industrial Connections".

With the various opportunities provided by the present day's cutting edge technologies like Internet of Things, (IoT); Artificial Intelligence, (AI); Robotic Technology, Kashifu said "every manufacturer can increase his top line revenue and lower his bottom line cost," adding that "nearly everything we do in our business operations today are powered by digital technology."

He noted that these emerging technologies will make factories smarter and more functional without or less human intervention. He said, "Emerging technologies such as IoT, AI, Industrial Internet of Thing, (IoT), Automation and Robotic Technology would boost productivities, increase sales, improve efficiency, reduce cost and keep up with the increasingly sophisticated competition, the DG noted.

Going by the introduction of the concept of smart manufacturing by the Fourth Industrial Revolution, the digital platforms and digital economy, the NITDA boss noted that the difference between third and fourth industrial revolutions is the disruptive nature of the emerging technologies.

He encouraged MAN members to consider the production of smart phones and other computing devices in Nigeria because of the market availability.

"Absolutely for me, there is no reason why we cannot manufacture smart phones and peripheral in Nigeria. I want to appeal to you to focus on the manufacturing of computing devices and their peripheral", he said.

Earlier, the President of MAN, Mr Ahmed Mansur in his opening remarks disclosed that the conference would enable the association to learn about new approaches to manufacturing which could result into market expansion.

"Manufacturing sector especially those catering for the Nigerian market that is going to be confronted with the massive expansion of the market potential would have no alternative than to rethink the way they produce, supply and distribute their products," Mansur said.

