Nigeria: Appoint More Supreme Court Justices, Reps Urge Govt

21 February 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Yusuf Akinpelu

The federal government has been urged to appoint more justices to the Supreme Court in order to accelerate the determination of cases and dispensation of justice.

Luke Onofiok (PDP, Akwa Ibom), whose motion the House adopted on Thursday, said he had observed that the apex court, due to shortage of hands, cannot have two panels of seven justices to see to more than a legal suit at a time, thereby footdragging court hearings.

He argued that with the "huge responsibility of handling high volume of cases" placed on the shoulders of the Supreme Court, having insufficient justices would make the court inefficient, thereby having a ripple effect on the justice system of the country.

While section 230(2)(b) of the 1999 constitution prescribes a maximum of twenty-one Justices in the Supreme Court, Mr Onofiok noted that the number of justices of the Supreme Court has been reduced to 13 as a result of the recent retirement of Justice Amiru Sanusi.

With the "impending retirement of more Justices in a few months, the situation will become worse," Mr Onofiok said.

"The reduction in the number of Justices will slow down the dispensation of justice and affect the pace at which matters are meant to be determined," he said, adding, "and will put the available number of justices of the court under immense pressure as there are many cases to be decided by the court."

"Some cases stay undecided in the Supreme Court for over ten years and that as of now, the diary of the Supreme Court is full with no date for a new appeal until 2021."

He therefore prayed that new justices should be appointed to the land's highest court for quicker dispensation of justice, and his prayer was adopted by majority vote.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenyans Eating Toxic Fish From China
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah
Speculation as Murder-Accused PM Thabane a No-Show at Court
Victoria, Africa's Largest Fresh Water Lake, is Choking in Filth

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.