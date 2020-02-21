Nigeria: Borno Vaccinates 2.1 Million Children Against Polio

21 February 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)

Borno State Government on Friday said it has vaccinated more than 2.1 million children against polio in the just concluded Immunisation Plus Day exercise in the state.

Sule Mele, Executive Director, Borno State Primary Health Care Development Agency (PHCDA), made the disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Maiduguri.

Mr Mele disclosed that about 2.2 million children were targeted for immunisation in the four-day exercise conducted between February 15 and 19.

He noted that the agency achieved 96 per cent coverage in the exercise while about four per cent of the targeted population in hard-to-reach settlements were not accessible due to security challenges.

According to him, the agency is constrained to reach some areas such as Kala Balge Local Government Area, which was cut off due to flood disaster and humanitarian crises.

"There are some population trapped in these compromised areas; we may not be able to finish the exercise in four days, we need further plan to see how we can reach them in subsequent exercises," he said.

Mr Mele said the agency, in collaboration with humanitarian partners, deployed about 2, 000 immunisation personnel including monitors and supervisors for the exercise in the state.

The director added that the agency was working in collaboration with the military, security agencies, community and religious leaders to mobilise participation and facilitate smooth conduct of the exercise.

(NAN)

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenyans Eating Toxic Fish From China
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah
Victoria, Africa's Largest Fresh Water Lake, is Choking in Filth
Lesotho Leader Thabane to be Charged with Murdering His Wife

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.