Nigeria: NYSC Offers Free Medical Treatment to 1,000 in Niger

21 February 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has offered free medical treatment to 1,000 residents of Maikusidi community and environs in Wushishi Local Government Area (LGA) of Niger.

Mrs Funmilayo Ajayi, NYSC Coordinator in Niger, said on Friday that the gesture was part of the NYSC quarterly initiative tagged "Health Initiative for Rural Dwellers (HIRD)."

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the exercise was carried out in collaboration with Late Alhaji Muhammad Makusidi Global Foundation.

Ajayi said the outreach was part of the policy of the scheme to identify rural community in need of medical attention and rendering free health services to the people.

"We are here with our medical team to reach out to the community with treatment and giving out drugs to those who do not have access to qualitative health care services," she said.

She commended the state Commissioner of Health, Dr Mohammed Makusidi, for supporting the initiative.

Speaking, the commissioner, lauded the NYSC for the initiative targeted at rural dwellers to access health care services.

Makusidi promised to partner with relevant organisations to augment government efforts in providing quality health care services.

He, however, said that people with severe medical issues would be referred to the General Hospital in Wushishi and Minna General Hospital for free treatment.

In his remarks, Alhaji Danjuma Nalango, Chairman, Wushishi LGA, urged the people of the area to take advantage of the opportunity to access health care services.

One of the beneficiaries, Hajiya Hassana Makusidi, commended the NYSC and foundation for mosquito nets freely distributed to them.

Vanguard

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Copyright © 2020 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.