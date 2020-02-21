Kenya: Justice Sankale Ole Kantai Arrested, Taken to DCI

The Nation (Nairobi)
Justice Sankale ole Kantai of the Court of Appeal in Nairobi has been arrested for reasons that are yet to be established.

He was arrested in the capital on Friday morning and taken to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

Justice Kantai was among several judges affected by a reshuffle in February 2019.

Chief Justice David Maraga transferred him from Nyeri to Nairobi, alongside Malindi's Justice Wanjiru Karanja and Kisumu's Hannah Okwengu and Jamila Mohammed.

The Judiciary noted that the transfers were normal and routinely, in line with the requirement for Court of Appeal judges to serve in a station for two years.

However, most of the judges moved were mentioned in rows concerning the 2017 general election and in corruption cases.

In June 2018, Justice Kantai disqualified himself from the Embu governorship case, saying one of the parties tried to compromise him.

