Kenya: Health Ministry Receives Sh1 Million Supplies for Coronavirus Countermeasures

Nairobi — The Ministry of Health on Friday received medical supplies worth Sh1 million from Kenya-China Economic Association (KCETA) to support preventive measures for the deadly coronavirus disease.

The supplies were handed to Acting Director of Health Dr Patrick Amoth.

"The Ministry of Health today received medical supplies worth Sh1 million from the Kenya- China Economic Association to help in the prevention of coronavirus disease," the ministry tweeted.

This comes amid fears as Chinese nationals who have recently traveled back to China in January for the New Year celebrations arrive in the country.

The health ministry has however reiterated adequate measures are in place to ensure screening of all passengers on arrival at ports of entries.

Most of them are staff of Chinese companies that are undertaking different construction projects in the country.

On Tuesday anxiety gripped residents of Mutomo in Kitui County after it was reported that a Chinese national who works with Synohydro Corporation which is constructing the Kibwezi- Mutomo road had been isolated at the company's site about 3 kilometers from Mutomo town.

The suspect case was among 18 Chinese who returned to the country from leave in China.

He was cleared upon being subjected to tests by a Kitui South medical team, Kitui Health Chief Officer Richard Muthoka confirmed.

Another Chinese was also reported to have been quarantined in his house in Nakuru, after exhibiting signs similar to coronavirus which has resulted in over 2,000 deaths mainly in China.

The man is said to have been picked by a taxi driver after he arrived at the JKIA, to his house in Nakuru's Upper Hill estate.

The suspected case was reported to the authorities by neighbours.

An update from the County Government of Nakuru clarified that the Chinese national did not exhibit coronavirus symptoms.

Chinese ambassador to Kenya Wu Peng on February 13 instructed all Chinese companies in Kenya to ensure all their staff arriving from China exercise self-isolation for two weeks, before they are allowed to mingle with others as a safety measure.

Ambassador Wu assured of tough measures taken to prevent the coronavirus from spreading to the country.

The Ministry of Health restated Kenya had no confirmed case of coronavirus so far.

The ministry assured Kenyans that they have heightened surveillance at all points of entry to ensure the virus is not imported into the country.

At the same time the Ministry of Health announced psychological support to the relatives of 100 students and artisans in Wuhan, China who are unable to come home due to health risks.