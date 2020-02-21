Kenya: Appellate Court Judge Ole Kantai Questioned in Cohen Murder Probe

21 February 2020
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Court of Appeal Judge Sankale Ole Kantai was Friday questioned by detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) in relation to Dutch golf organizer Tob Cohen's murder probe.

DCI boss George Kinoti has told Capital FM News that Justice Sankale was with detectives at the directorate's headquarters where they were questioning him.

Kinoti said they want to establish his association with key suspect Sarah Wairimu who is Cohen's widow.

They are said to have been in constant communication during the investigations on Cohen's murder.

Wairimu was freed on bail on October 11, 2019 after spending 43 days in police custody following her arrest by DCI officers when she appeared at the directorate for questioning.

Cohen's body was discovered in an underground water tank on September 13 at the couple's Kitisuru home.

Wairimu was arrested by police on August 28, a few days before Cohen's body was discovered in their residence.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Capital FM

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenyans Eating Toxic Fish From China
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Speculation as Murder-Accused PM Thabane a No-Show at Court
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah
South Sudan Leaders Meet, Agree on Transitional Govt

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.