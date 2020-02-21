Kenya: Appellate Court Judge Ole Kantai Questioned in Cohen Murder Probe

Nairobi — Court of Appeal Judge Sankale Ole Kantai was Friday questioned by detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) in relation to Dutch golf organizer Tob Cohen's murder probe.

DCI boss George Kinoti has told Capital FM News that Justice Sankale was with detectives at the directorate's headquarters where they were questioning him.

Kinoti said they want to establish his association with key suspect Sarah Wairimu who is Cohen's widow.

They are said to have been in constant communication during the investigations on Cohen's murder.

Wairimu was freed on bail on October 11, 2019 after spending 43 days in police custody following her arrest by DCI officers when she appeared at the directorate for questioning.

Cohen's body was discovered in an underground water tank on September 13 at the couple's Kitisuru home.

Wairimu was arrested by police on August 28, a few days before Cohen's body was discovered in their residence.