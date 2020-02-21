Kenya: Echesa's Associate Crispin Odipo Charged in Fake Military Tender Scheme

21 February 2020
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — A co-director of former sports Cabinet Secretary Rashid Echesa was Friday charged with conspiracy to defraud a Polish national of Sh11.5 million in a fraud case involving a fake Sh39 billion tender for supply of military equipment.

A foreigner identified as Kozlowski Stanley Bruno was swindled USD 117,080 translating to Sh 11.5 million, the prosecution indicated.

The accused, Crispin Oduor Odipo, who appeared before Principal Magistrate Bernard Ochoi denied eighteen counts of making a document and signing a false agreement purporting to influence the award of a tender for the supply of military equipment.

The prosecution through Jacinta Nyamosi said the offense was committed at Plaza 2000 located along Mombasa Road.

The deal was to be signed in the Office of the Deputy President, Harambee House Annex, along Harambee avenue.

She asked the court to deny the accused person arrested on Wednesday bail because he was likely to interfere with witnesses and evidence.

Jacinta further told the court the accused is a flight risk who is likely to abscond trial.

The court directed that the accused be remanded in police custody until Monday, February 24 when the presiding magistrate will deliver a ruling on bail.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Copyright © 2020 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.