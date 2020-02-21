Kenya: Syombua Murder - Peter Mugure Denied Bail

21 February 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Mercy Mwende

The High Court in Nyeri on Friday denied bail to ex-soldier Peter Mugure, who is accused of killing his estranged wife and their two children.

Justice Jairus Ngaah cited case interference when making the decision, noting that the prosecution counsel led by Peter Mailanyi had given compelling reasons with regard to tampering to deny the accused bail.

In his judgment, the judge cited an affidavit by the case's investigating officer Reuben Mwaniki indicating that Mr Mugure sister, Nancy Mugure, had visited the second suspect, Mr Collins Pamba, at the Kerugoya GK Prison.

In his judgement, the judge said that although the exhibits provided by State counsel were yet to be proved in court, there was a likelihood that the accused would interfere with witnesses if granted bail.

"In a police statement Mr Pamba says that the accused, who is a major at the Laikipia Airbase, had promised to give him a job if he kept quiet about the murder," Justice Ngaah said.

He noted that, due to the position that the accused held at the military, it was safe to detain him in custody.

The case will be heard on March 23, 2019.

Mr Mugure is charged with three counts of murder, crimes allegedly committed on October 26, 2019 at the Laikipia airbase in Nanyuki town.

The victims were his estranged wife Joyce Syombua and children Shanice Maua and Peter Mwaura Jr.

The former military officer allegedly committed the crimes with accomplices.

Several suspects have been charged so far.

The prosecution has lined up 26 witnesses to testify against the ex-soldier.

Copyright © 2020 The Nation. All rights reserved.

