Namibia: Nimt Double-Murder Accused Pleads Not Guilty

19 February 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Adam Hartman

ERNST Lichtenstrasser (58), who is accused of murdering Namibian Institute of Mining and Technology bosses Eckhart Mueller (72) and Heimo Hellwig (60) at Arandis, pleaded not guilty to all five charges he is facing in the Swakopmund Magistrate's Court on Monday.

Lichtenstrasser faces the five charges in connection with the killing of Mueller and Hellwig in April 2019.

The former senior lecturer at Nimt's Tsumeb campus faces two counts of premeditated murder, one count of possessing a 9mm pistol without a licence, one count of possessing 9mm bullets without a licence, and one count of obstruction of justice by intentionally hiding a murder weapon.

Asked to plead, Lichtenstrasser told Swakopmund magistrate Nelao Brown he was not guilty to all the charges.

The case was referred to the prosecutor general to decide whether the matter will be moved from the magistrate's court to the High Court.

Allegations against Lichtenstrasser are that he killed Mueller and Hellwig because he was unhappy with his work. He had been a senior lecturer at Nimt for 10 years. He was allegedly at loggerheads with Mueller especially, accusing him of mismanagement at Nimt. He was also allegedly frustrated by Mueller's intention to transfer him from Tsumeb to the Keetmanshoop campus, believing it was a deliberate move to get rid of him considering the underlying animosity between Nimt's management and a concerned group that was pushing for government intervention and called the Anti-Corruption Commission to investigate a string of claims of alleged corruption within the management of the institution.

After heated correspondence between Mueller and Lichtenstrasser, which seemingly was not in Lichtenstrasser's favour, the accused allegedly set out to confront Mueller.

On Sunday 14 April, Lichtenstrasser left his home at Otavi, and drove to Arandis where he waited until Monday morning.

When he spotted Mueller and Hellwig driving to work (Arandis Nimt main campus) in Mueller's Mercedes Benz, he allegedly followed them to where they parked in front of Nimt's main entrance - and then he allegedly confronted them.

That confrontation turned deadly.

Lichtenstrasser allegedly shot them several times in the chest and head and then allegedly fled in his vehicle into the desert and hid the weapon, which was later recovered.

During his previous his formal bail application, Lichtenstrasser denied the claims and suggested he was at the wrong place at the wrong time when the two bosses were murdered - which he only heard about on the radio. He also maintains that he was forced by the police to confess a crime he did not commit - regardless of the state's numerous submissions of circumstantial and forensic evidence.

He was denied bail and is being held in the Windhoek Correctional Facility. Lichtenstrasser is represented by defence lawyer Trevor Brockerhoff.

