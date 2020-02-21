Nigeria: Police Kill 'Notorious' Kidnapper, Rescue Victim in Katsina

20 February 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)

The Katsina State Police Command has killed an alleged notorious kidnapper, Abubakar Nayabale, and arrested another, Tanimu Salisu in Kurfi Local Government Area of the state.

This was contained in a statement by the command's spokesperson, Gambo Isah, and made available to journalists on Thursday in Katsina.

"On 17/02/2020 at about 15:00hrs, bandits numbering eight on motorbikes, armed with AK 47 rifles attacked Kumare village, Kurfi local government area of Katsina State, begun shooting sporadically and kidnapped a 55-year-old, Yahaya Tella.

"Operation Puff Adder, led by the DPO Kurfi, in collaboration with Vigilante group swiftly responded to the scene and engaged the hoodlums in a gun duel.

"The team succeeded in killing one Abubakar Nayabale, a notorious bandit, arrested another one, Tanimu Salisu, of Zakka village, Safana local government area of Katsina state.

"The team rescued the victim and recovered two Boxer motorcycles from the bandits," he said.

The police spokesperson said one member of the Vigilante lost his life during the encounter.

NAN

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenyans Eating Toxic Fish From China
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Speculation as Murder-Accused PM Thabane a No-Show at Court
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah
Victoria, Africa's Largest Fresh Water Lake, is Choking in Filth

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.