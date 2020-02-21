Nigeria: EFCC Arrests Muhammed Audu for Alleged Fraud

20 February 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Kunle Sanni

Anti-graft operatives have arrested Muhammed Audu in Lagos.

Mr Audu, a son of former Kogi governor Abubakar Audu, was taken into custody by operatives on February 18 after a probe of public sports funding showed he was allegedly linked to a multi-billion fraud at the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF).

The alleged loot was in dollars and naira, officials said, estimating it to the tune of multi-billion naira. The precise amount would be disclosed in the coming days, operatives said.

The sources requested anonymity because they were not authorised to disclose the arrest.

Mr Audu, who has become a top politician in Kogi and contested for governor there last year, was accused of using his entertainment businesses, Mediterranean Hotels Limited and Mediterranean Sports, to divert the funds.

Efforts have commenced to charge the suspect to court promptly, according to two officials familiar with the arrest.

It was not immediately clear whether Mr Audu has contacted his lawyer following the arrest.

More details later...

