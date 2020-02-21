South Africa: Kings Loosie Back After Ban

Cape Town — Southern Kings No 8 Elrigh Louw will make a return when they take on the Scarlets in a PRO14 Round 12 encounter in Llanelli on Sunday.

Kick-off is scheduled for 19:15 (SA time).

The 20-year-old loose-forward served a one-week suspension handed down for a dangerous tackle in the match against the Cheetahs earlier this month. As a result, the talented Louw missed the Southern Kings match against Munster last week.

Louw will this weekend return to the starting XV in the only personnel change to the forwards pack that did duty in Cork a week ago.

Bobby de Wee makes way for Louw as he starts this weekend's match on the bench, as Ruaan Lerm, who earned his 50th cap playing at No 8 last week, shifts to blindside flank.

The experienced Howard Mnisi has been included as the starting inside centre where he will form an exciting midfield partnership with the equally experienced Sibusiso Sithole.

Erich Louw, who wore the No 12 jersey a week ago, shifts to left wing as Eddie Ludick, who made his debut last weekend, moves to provide cover from the bench.

The versatile Courtney Winnaar has also been handed a starting berth - this time at fullback, where he replaces Andell Loubser.

Also returning from a four-week suspension is Pieter Scholtz. He will provide front row cover from the bench.

"Training conditions have been difficult - very windy, lots of rain and obviously a lot of flooding in Wales at this point in time. The guys have tried to get out as much as they can to get used to local conditions," interim head coach Rob Kempson said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Hopefully, we can get our forwards to match them upfront, and put one or two things we have put in place, specifically for this game, into play.

"Scarlets, as you'd expect, is an exceptionally good attacking side. With a guy like Brad Mooar as the head coach, you'd expect that kind of game from all his experience from the Crusaders. We'll expect a game that's played at a high tempo."

Kings team:

15 Courtney Winnaar, 14 Christopher Hollis, 13 Sibusiso Sithole, 12 Howard Mnisi, 11 Howard Mnisi, 10 Demetri Catrakilis, 9 Stefan Ungerer, 8 Elrigh Louw, 7 Ruaan Lerm, 6 Lusanda Badiyana, 5 JC Astle, 4 Jerry Sexton, 3 Rossouw de Klerk, 2 Jacques du Toit, 1 Schalk Ferreira

Substitutes: 16 Alandre van Rooyen, 17 Xandre Vos/Ignatius Prinsloo, 18 Pieter Scholtz, 19 Aston Fortuin, 20 Bobby de Wee, 21 Thembelani Bholi, 22 Josh Allderman, 23 Edmund Ludick

Source: Sport24