Liberia: Firestone Liberia Suspends the Purchase of Rubber From Local Farmers

21 February 2020
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)

Monrovia — Firestone Liberia is suspending the purchase of external rubber beginning March 1, 2020.

Firestone is the largest producer and buyer of rubber in Liberia.

According to the company, its decision is due to scheduled factory maintenance shutdown for the month of March, the temporary closure of certain company divisions for wintering, the annual/seasonal decline in rubber production activities by our farmers, and a current oversupply of rubber currently on hand. Rubber purchase activities are expected to resume in early second quarter.

This news comes as a big blow of many local farmers who sell their produce to the rubber giant company.

