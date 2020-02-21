South Africa's Resilient Web Overcomes Twin Setbacks

21 February 2020
CAJ News Agency (Johannesburg)
By Tintswalo Baloyi

Johannesburg — SOUTH Africa has a remarkable ability to bounce back from events that seem insurmountable at the time.

In addition, its information and communications technology (ICT) industry has invested considerable resources in building a local web that is much more responsive, robust and resilient than previous years.

This is according to a technology executive after the country had a challenging couple of months with Stage 6 load-shedding making its appearance for the first time, followed by the recent SAT-3 communications cable break.

Anthony Engelbrecht, Technical Director of Huge Networks, gave the sentiments adding that just as Stage 6 load-shedding came and went, good news for local Internet users was that the cable repair vessel, Leon Thevenin, was on its way to repairing the damaged SAT-3 submarine cable.

The cable connects South Africa with the rest of the world.

South Africans dependent on internet-based voice and data communications links felt the impact of the SAT-3 break, in particular, with the degree of impact largely depending on their choice of internet service provider (ISP).

The local media reported that some ISP clients were barely affected, some experienced speeds half as slow and some up to 95 percent slower than usual.

For their part, Huge clients reported a negligible impact on their daily IP-based voice and data experience.

"Our focus on smart routing means we're always thinking ahead," Engelbrecht explained.

"We replaced the missing SAT-3 capacity with capacity from other cable suppliers and we did so in a seamless fashion that mostly went unnoticed by our clients."

Recently, South Africa's Internet Service Providers' Association (ISPA) commented that an SAT-3 cable break 15 years ago would have meant no international connectivity at all and extremely limited local content and services.

In 2020 however, redundancy created by multiple cable systems and South Africa's dynamic local peering ecosystem means that a significant undersea cable break had a manageable impact on local users.

Engelbrecht also highlighted the importance of an excellent phone system.

"In the event of an undersea cable break, being able to pick up the phone and make a crystal clear voice call to a valued business partner could prove to be an invaluable experience."

Part of the listed Huge Group and now incorporating Otel, Huge Networks is a data service provider and communications company.

Read the original article on CAJ News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 CAJ News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: CAJ News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenyans Eating Toxic Fish From China
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Speculation as Murder-Accused PM Thabane a No-Show at Court
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah
Victoria, Africa's Largest Fresh Water Lake, is Choking in Filth

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.