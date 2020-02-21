Eritrea: Activities By Nationals in Diaspora

Asmara — Eritrean nationals in Italy, the UK, Germany, South Sudan and Saudi Arabia conducted various activities.

According to reports, nationals residing in the Italian cities of Rome, Milan, Bologna, Parma, Firenze, Pisa, Napoli, Catania, Bari, Verona and Torino, as well as in North London and in German cities of Manheim and Kaiserslautern commemorated the 30th anniversary of Operation Fenkil under the theme "Fenkil for Development".

At the events the nationals expressed conviction to live up to the expectations of the martyrs and strengthen participation and contribution in successful implementation of the national development endeavors.

The YPFDJ organization in Juba, South Sudan also organized a discussion forum on 16 February under the theme "Influence of Social Media".

At the forum call was made on the Eritrean youth to increase awareness on the negative and positive sides of social media.

Speaking at the occasion, Mr. Yohannes Teklemicael, Eritrean Ambassador in South Sudan, commending for organizing such a forum with a view to increase the awareness of the Eritrean youth on social media, called for strengthening organizational capacity and for organizing similar programs.

Likewise, the association of Eritreans truck owners 'White' in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, conducted activity assessment meeting on 16 February.