Eritrea: Activities By Nationals in Diaspora

20 February 2020
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Asmara — Eritrean nationals in Italy, the UK, Germany, South Sudan and Saudi Arabia conducted various activities.

According to reports, nationals residing in the Italian cities of Rome, Milan, Bologna, Parma, Firenze, Pisa, Napoli, Catania, Bari, Verona and Torino, as well as in North London and in German cities of Manheim and Kaiserslautern commemorated the 30th anniversary of Operation Fenkil under the theme "Fenkil for Development".

At the events the nationals expressed conviction to live up to the expectations of the martyrs and strengthen participation and contribution in successful implementation of the national development endeavors.

The YPFDJ organization in Juba, South Sudan also organized a discussion forum on 16 February under the theme "Influence of Social Media".

At the forum call was made on the Eritrean youth to increase awareness on the negative and positive sides of social media.

Speaking at the occasion, Mr. Yohannes Teklemicael, Eritrean Ambassador in South Sudan, commending for organizing such a forum with a view to increase the awareness of the Eritrean youth on social media, called for strengthening organizational capacity and for organizing similar programs.

Likewise, the association of Eritreans truck owners 'White' in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, conducted activity assessment meeting on 16 February.

Read the original article on Shabait.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Shabait

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenyans Eating Toxic Fish From China
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah
Speculation as Murder-Accused PM Thabane a No-Show at Court
Victoria, Africa's Largest Fresh Water Lake, is Choking in Filth

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.