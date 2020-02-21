Eritrea Participates in International Forums

20 February 2020
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Asmara — Eritrea has participated at the 10th Session of World Urban Forum as well as at the 75th Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination against Women.

The Eritrean Ambassador in Kenya, Mr. Beyene Russom participated at the 10th Session of World Urban Forum held from 8 to 13 February in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates, representing Eritrea and as a Chairman of the UN Human Settlement Program and as member of advisory committee of the forum. The objective of the forum was to discuss on the efforts being exerted to build human and social capital, to build a sustainable urban future with a special focus on youth and women as well as innovation of urban solutions in housing, mobility and planning.

In the same vein, an Eritrean delegation headed by Ms. Tekea Tesfamicael, President of the National Union of Eritrean Women, participated at the 75th regular Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination against Women held on 14 February at the office of the United Nations in Geneva.

At the meeting the Eritrean delegation presented its 6th report focusing on the developments registered in avoiding political, socio-economic as well as cultural discriminations against women in Eritrea.

The delegation also said the Eritrean Government since the armed struggle for national independence has been committed to ensure the rights and development of Eritrean women.

Read the original article on Shabait.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Shabait

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenyans Eating Toxic Fish From China
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah
Speculation as Murder-Accused PM Thabane a No-Show at Court
Victoria, Africa's Largest Fresh Water Lake, is Choking in Filth

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.